Ann Coulter Endorses Mitch McConnell’s Dem Opponent Amy McGrath
Ann Coulter unleashed a Twitter tirade against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday, appearing in the process to endorse his Democratic opponent Amy McGrath. The conservative pundit’s beef with McConnell stems from his apparent opposition to the anti-immigration Kansas Senate candidate Kris Kobach, who she described as the “greatest living Republican.”
“Mitch McConnell, senate majority leader of the REPUBLICANS, is spending $3 million dollars in ads calling a fellow Republican a ‘white supremacist’ for opposing mass immigration,” Coulter tweeted. “PLEASE REPUBLICANS, VOTE AGAINST MCCONNELL AND NEVER GIVE HIM ANOTHER DIME.” Later, she added, “The lovely Amy McGrath is a Marine Corps veteran. The average donation to her campaign is $36. Mitch McConnell is a broken-down old man owed by cheap labor lobbyists” along with the hashtag #DefeatMcConnell.
Finally, Coulter seemed to change her mind once more, advising Republican voters in that state to stay home instead of casting ballots for the leader. “Mitch McConnell is running this year in a CLOSE ELECTION,” she wrote. “If we do not teach these betraying RINOs a lesson, we will be Charlie Brown with the football for our remaining time on earth. KENTUCKIANS: STAY HOME ON NOV 3!”
The author of the 2016 book In Trump We Trust similarly broke with the president in recent years, saying, among other things, “The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”