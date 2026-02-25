Ann Coulter Hints Marco Rubio Is Too Foreign to Ever Be President

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has suggested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is too foreign to ever be president.

“That beautiful ending to Trump’s SOTU address reminds me why we can’t have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president. Love for our country has to be in your genes,” Coulter wrote in a post on X following President Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Coulter’s post was quickly slapped with a community note that explained: “President Trump is a second generation immigrant through his Scottish-born mother and a third generation immigrant through his German-born paternal grandparents.”

Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, is widely seen as a potential GOP contender for 2028. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In his State of the Union address, Trump celebrated America’s strength, security, and global influence, claiming that the country has never been stronger both at home and abroad.

The speech highlighted his efforts in foreign policy, including ending conflicts and averting potential wars, and thanked key aides, including Rubio, whom he praised as performing exceptionally and suggested would go down as “the best ever.”

Ann Coulter’s post soon attracted a community note on X. X

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, is seen as a potential GOP contender for the 2028 presidency, making him a potential opponent of current Vice President JD Vance, who is not the child of immigrants.

Although Trump is widely believed to favor Vance for the 2028 ticket, he has also spoken positively about Rubio’s growing profile on national security and diplomacy, both in private and in public settings, according to an Axios report.

During an interview with Reuters this month, Trump refused to take a side on the 2028 ticket, and praised JD and Marco, calling both highly intelligent and very capable. But in a possible nod to Rubio, he noted a difference in style, with one being “slightly more diplomatic” than the other.

This contrast was highlighted at this month’s Munich Security Conference, where Rubio earned widespread acclaim for his remarks reassuring Europe of continued U.S. cooperation—a year after Vance had criticized Washington’s European allies during his keynote address to the same gathering.

Meanwhile, a Trump adviser told Axios: “Vance-Rubio is the president’s dream ticket” for 2028 — “and to be clear, that’s Vance on to. But would Trump be happy with a Rubio-Vance ticket? Absolutely.”

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both have their eyes on the future. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Coulter was previously one of Trump’s most prominent supporters. In 2016, she endorsed the former president and wrote a book called In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!

She later withdrew her support, accusing Trump of betraying his base by failing to build the promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since then, Coulter has become a fierce critic, denouncing Trump as “the biggest wimp ever to serve” and “a gigantic baby” who “can barely speak English.”

Her criticism has not been limited to Trump. She has also been a vocal critic of Rubio. Coulter has repeatedly condemned Rubio’s support for the 2013 bipartisan “Gang of Eight” immigration reform bill. “When Republicans start lying like Democrats, you can guess they are pushing an idea that’s bad for America,” Coulter wrote.