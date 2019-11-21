Masked Protesters Arrested Outside Ann Coulter Speech at UC Berkeley
Multiple masked protesters were arrested Wednesday night at a demonstration against a speaking appearance by conservative right-wing pundit Ann Coulter at University of California Berkeley. Coulter was invited by the university and planned to give a talk entitled “Adios, America!” which she billed as a discussion on the “current United States immigration system and the dangers of mass immigration.” Hundreds of protesters gathered outside ahead of the event. They projected the words “Berkeley stands united against hate” and “Why do the Berkeley College Republicans keep inviting Nazis on campus?” onto the campus building where she spoke. UC Berkeley police said on Twitter that “multiple masked protesters” were arrested at the event, but didn’t provide details about why they were taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Times. In 2017, an invitation to have Coulter speak at the university was rescinded after mass protests.