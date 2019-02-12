Ann Coulter: Trump Is ‘Afraid to Fight’ for His Border Wall
DON’T DO IT
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of being afraid to “fight” for his border wall, as the president mulls a tentative border deal that would avert another government shutdown. “Call this his ‘Yellow New Deal,’” she tweeted, in mocking reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which is aimed at combating the effects of climate change. The potential border deal was reached Monday night while Trump was holding a rally in the border city of El Paso, Texas. The new plan would allocate $1.375 billion to build 55 miles of new border barriers, a figure that has been deemed insufficient by many Republicans. But the hosts of Fox & Friends, who notoriously have the ear of the president, essentially urged him to take the Democrats’ deal Tuesday morning in order to avoid another government shutdown. The White House is reportedly waiting to review the deal’s full language before making a decision.
Senate Democrats have been trying to block Trump from declaring a national emergency in order to build the wall. Such a declaration would use funds from either the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or the Department of Defense’s military construction accounts.