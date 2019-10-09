CHEAT SHEET
‘BREAKS MY HEART’
Ann Curry: I Believe Matt Lauer’s Rape Accuser
Ann Curry said in a tweet Wednesday that she believes the rape accusations against her former Today Show co-host Matt Lauer. Curry described Brooke Nevils, who told reporter Ronan Farrow that Lauer anally raped her in 2014, as a “credible young woman of good character.” “She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent,” Curry wrote. “I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.” In Farrow’s new book, Nevils claims that Lauer raped her while NBC was covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. In a letter released later Wednesday, Lauer claimed he and Nevils had a consensual extramarital affair. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense,” the former NBC anchor said of Nevils’ claims. A lawyer for Nevils declined to comment, and the publisher for Farrow’s book has not commented publicly on the matter.