    Widow of Slain Police Captain David Dorn Decries Violent Protest as ‘Not Legitimate’ in RNC Address

    Blake Montgomery

    The widow of David Dorn, a retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain who was killed during protests over the death of George Floyd, spoke at the Republican National Convention Thursday evening to decry violent protests. “He was murdered by people who just didn’t know and didn’t care. He would have done anything to help them. Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard Black lives, they only destroy them. President Trump understands this,” she said. A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for Dorn’s death. The former police officer’s daughters opposed their father’s widow’s appearance at the convention, saying that their father was not a supporter of President Trump and usually declined to discuss politics with his wife. They told the St. Louis American, “She should not politicize our father’s death for Trump’s agenda.”