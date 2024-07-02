Iconic Rock Band Heart’s Lead Singer Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Ann Wilson, the 74-year-old lead singer of classic rock band Heart, has revealed the band is postponing its North American tour after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Wilson, whose powerful vocals can be heard on the band’s hits including “These Dreams,” said she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

“I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” she said. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.”

Wilson said all remaining dates of the band’s Royal Flush Tour had been postponed.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can,” she said. “This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

“Respectfully, this is the last public statement l’d like to make on the matter,” she said.

The band, which includes Wilson’s sister Nancy Wilson, 70, canceled the European leg of its tour in May. It said at the time that Ann had a “time sensitive but routine medical procedure” which required a “minimum recovery time” of six weeks.

Heart, which formed in 1967 in Seattle, Washington, was originally called The Army but in 1973 renamed themselves. The band went on to have a string of hits, including “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You,” “Alone,” and “Barracuda”. They were nominated for four Grammys and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.