Anna Delvey Goes After Whoopi Over ‘Con Artist’ Rant
RIPOSTE
Convicted felon and Dancing With the Stars contestant Anna Delvey told Page Six in a statement that she is “looking forward to (an) on-air correction” from Whoopi Goldberg. On a Thursday episode of The View, Goldberg questioned why Delvey was not deported for her crimes, adding that Delvey “still owes people money.” Delvey addressed the comment, saying, “While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight.” Moreover, “I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago,” said Delvey, adding, “Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote Sept. 17.” Delvey will be one of many celebrity contestants on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, but she might be the only contestant competing with an ankle monitor. Delvey was previously convicted of eight charges in April 2019, including grand larceny and theft of services, landing her three years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines for defrauding banks, hotels and high society New Yorkers of $275,000 through her “Anna Delvey Foundation.” Delvey was released to house arrest in October 2022.