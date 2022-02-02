Anna Delvey Pens Angry Jailhouse Essay to Say She Won’t Be Watching Netflix Show on Her
BANGED UP AND BORED
Anna Delvey, who fleeced New York City’s high society by pretending to be a German heiress, has vowed not to watch the upcoming Netflix show on her yearslong grift, saying she feels like “an afterthought.” In an essay for Insider written from ICE custody, Delvey whined about everything from her ongoing incarceration (she’s facing deportation for overstaying her visa once she’d served time in state prison) to the fact she got COVID on her birthday. She said that, even if the jail allowed her to watch Netflix’s Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, she’s not interested. “Nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” she wrote. “...[W]hile I’m curious to see how they interpreted all the research and materials provided, I can’t help but feel like an afterthought, the somber irony of being confined to a cell at yet another horrid correctional facility lost between the lines, the history repeating itself.”