Anna Delvey Says New York Art Show ‘Is the Beginning of Me Telling My Story’

Convicted fraudster Anna Delvey showcased new works of art in New York Thursday night, appearing at the event at the Public Hotel via video wearing her prison jumpsuit.

“Hi everyone, Anna Delvey here,” she said in an audio recording which played at the show before her appearance, according to the Sun. “I’m so very excited to unveil my first ever art collection titled ‘Allegedly.’ This is a collection of sketches I created while in ICE Orange County Detention. I wanted to capture some of the moments over the past years, both never seen before and iconic, using the limited tools I have at my disposal.

“I studied fashion administration in Paris and haven’t really sketched until my trial. You’ve heard so many voices already, but this is the beginning of me telling my story, my narrative from my perspective. I hope you guys enjoy the show.”

It was “amazing to see everybody,” Delvey—whose story was made into the Netflix drama, Inventing Anna, which began streaming in February—told the crowd of attendees in a later live video link-up. I have so many people texting me on my GTL app saying how awesome everything is,” she added, according to the Sun.

Delvey completed the sketches—including one with her name and the words “Not guilty” written multiple times—while held at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York. After completing a jail sentence for multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services, she was incarcerated again for overstaying her visa. Earlier on Thursday, Delvey, who is not a lawyer, emailed a reporter that “I am so very excited to launch my own legal practice” with “Full-spectrum legal coverage from someone who’s been there before.”