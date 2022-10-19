Anna Faris Names the Director Who Subjected Her to a ‘Reign of Terror’
‘HE WAS A YELLER’
Anna Faris revealed on Wednesday that it was Animal House director Ivan Reitman who allegedly touched her inappropriately on set of the 2006 comedy My Super Ex-Girlfriend and created a hostile environment for Faris from the moment she stepped foot on set. “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman,” Faris shared on a Wednesday episode of her Unqualified podcast. “I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day…and my first day, it was me.” According to Faris, her first morning featured a jar of hair glue spilling all over her dress, causing her to be 20 minutes late to set and to be screamed at by Reitman. In another incident, Reitman allegedly slapped the Scary Movie actress’ butt in front of crew. “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle,” said Faris, who first alluded to the on-set harassment in 2017.