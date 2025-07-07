Anna Kendrick’s Reported New Man Is an Emmy-Winning Comedian
Anna Kendrick is reportedly in a new relationship. Citing an exclusive source, People magazine reported Monday that the Pitch Perfect star has been dating Emmy-winning comedian Alex Edelman for “several months” now. “It doesn’t seem casual,” the source told the outlet. “Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night[s] at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.” The source further claimed that Kendrick has already met Edelman’s mother and that the pair celebrated the comedian’s birthday together in March. Kendrick, 39, was previously romantically linked to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson. The A Simple Favor star also dated comedian Bill Hader for more than a year before their split in 2022. Though Kendrick has remained relatively tight-lipped about her love life, the Oscar nominee opened up about her romantic history in a 2024 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she recalled how she left an abusive, seven-year relationship. “I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me. Like, if one of us is crazy, it must be me… I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me,” Kendrick shared. “Things ended pretty quickly after that.”