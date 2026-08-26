Anna Kepner Cruise Ship Murder Trial Delayed to Accommodate Accused Stepbrother

A judge has pushed the murder trial of Anna Kepner’s stepbrother from September to early November to give her accused stepbrother’s team more time to investigate. Timothy Hudson, 16, was detained as a juvenile on Feb. 2 and charged with 18-year-old Kepner’s murder on board a Carnival Cruise Ship. Kepner was found under a bed wrapped in a comforter and covered with life vests. Hudson was reportedly in the cabin alone with Kepner for three hours, and she didn’t emerge alive. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by mechanical asphyxia, with Hudson’s DNA found on a swab consistent with assault. Hudson’s lawyers requested a delay because of a “unique and very unfortunate family dynamic” allegedly complicating the defense team’s investigation. The plea agreement deadline is Oct. 23, with an Oct. 27 calendar call and a Nov. 2 trial date. Hudson’s defense team told Fox News that it “still weren’t in a position to give a statement.”