Anna Paquin Walks With Cane at Film Premiere Amid ‘Difficult’ Health Battle
‘HASN’T BEEN EASY’
Actress Anna Paquin on Wednesday spoke about her struggle with an undisclosed medical problem that has left her with mobility issues. The 41-year-old walked the red carpet using a cane for support at the premiere of her new film, A Bit of Light, in New York, telling People that the last two years have been “difficult.” She also said her illness has also led to her experiencing problems with her speech, explaining that her health battle “hasn’t been easy.” A source told the magazine that it is hoped Paquin will make a full recovery. The True Blood star, who won an Oscar at the age of 11 for The Piano (1993), appeared at the premiere alongside her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed her new film. “He’s my favorite person to play with,” Paquin said of her 54-year-old husband, adding that she wouldn’t have taken the role if she didn’t think Moyer was a great director. “I’m not sentimental when it comes to work.”