Anna Delvey Is Getting Out of Jail—Again

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, the notorious Russian-born scammer convicted of swindling New York City’s elite after pretending to be a German heiress, will be released from federal jail on Wednesday, her lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast.

“We are extremely gratified by the court's decision today to release Anna Sorokin. The judge rightfully recognized that Anna is not a danger to the community,” her lawyer Duncan Levin said after U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted the 31-year-old a $10,000 bond. “While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction.”

A Wednesday ruling obtained by The Daily Beast confirmed that Sorokin’s release was granted, though she will be subjected to “24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings” and must refrain from any social media “either directly or by a third party.”

Sorokin’s release from ICE custody comes after months of legal fights—and a blowout with Sorokin’s old attorney—as she prepares to appeal her infamous case detailed in Netflix’s Inventing Anna. In April 2019, Sorokin was convicted of swindling financial institutions and businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to bankroll a lavish Manhattan lifestyle. After her February 2021 release from New York State prison and paying back her victims, Sorokin found herself back in jail just weeks later after Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took her into custody.