Anna Sorokin Sues for COVID-19 Booster While in ICE Custody
VACCINATING ANNA
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is suing U.S. immigration authorities after the convicted swindler tested positive for coronavirus, claiming she was denied a COVID-19 booster while in a suburban New York lockup. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of herself and three other inmates, Sorokin, 31, says she has “several medical conditions that make her vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19, including a chronic kidney infection as well as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” adding that she received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April 2021. Since then, Sorokin, who is waiting for a judge to decide if she will be deported to Germany, claims to have “made multiple requests for a booster shot” which have all gone unheeded, leading to her getting the virus in January. She “feels that the staff have left her and other detainees unprotected in the facility,” the filing states, explaining that shd would like a booster ASAP. In a statement to Reuters, Sorokin said, “I joined this lawsuit because everyone who wants a booster shot to protect themselves should be able to get one.”