Mother of NYPD Cop Shot Point Blank on Doorstep of Her Queens Home
HORRIFIC
The mother of a New York City police officer was killed in a shocking shooting in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD reports. According to authorities, Anna Torres, 51, went to the front door of her two-story Ozone Park home to answer a knock at the door. When Torres opened the door, she was shot twice, once in the head, and was later pronounced dead at her home, cops say. According to Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan, the alleged shooter, Giuseppe Canzani, 41, fled Torres’ home but turned himself in about an hour later. Canzani drove to the 106th Precinct and laid down a weapon, a .45-caliber gun, O’Sullivan said, and was arrested without a struggle. Officers also report that two of Torres’ family members were in the home at the time of the shooting. Investigators have concluded that Torres and Canzani had some former connection that did not seem romantic. Police say the alleged shooter is likely to face murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges.