Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Confirm Romance at the Met Gala
LOVE ACTUALLY
It’s about time—when Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour stepped out onto the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City Monday evening, she had none other than legendary British actor Bill Nighy on her arm. The move seemingly confirms a relationship between the pair, both 73. They first sparked rumors of romance in 2021, when they were spotted enjoying dinner together in Italy. Wintour also hosted a star-studded screening of Living, the historical drama that nabbed Nighy a Best Actor nod at the Oscars earlier this year, in New York City last December. Wintour was previously married to pediatric psychiatrist David Shaffer from 1984 to 1999, and entrepreneur Shelby Bryan from 2004—until their separation was announced in 2020. Nighy was in a relationship with actor Diana Quick for more than 25 years, with the two splitting up in 2008. On Monday night, the apparent couple posed for pictures together on the carpet outside the Gala, which will be co-chaired by Wintour.