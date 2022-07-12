Anna Wintour Apparently Set Up New Lovebirds Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin
Actor Bradley Cooper and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have been dating secretly for months, Page Six reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources who said they bonded over their equal interests in “power, politics and human affairs.” The match may come as a shock to many, as Abedin is still wrapping up her divorce proceedings with Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman who resigned when he got caught sexting with minors. While Abedin stuck it out with Weiner until 2017, the 45-year-old mom is now kicking it with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, who has a child of his own. “Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” an insider told Page Six. As for Cooper, the 47-year-old apparently moved on quickly from his ex, Glee star Dianna Agron, once he heard Abedin was interested from his friend, Anna Wintour, the Vogue boss. “Anna definitely played matchmaker,” one source said. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”