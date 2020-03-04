Anna Wintour in Self-Imposed Quarantine After Milan Fashion Week
Leading fashion editors from U.S. publications are all under self-imposed quarantines after returning from Milan Fashion Week, the New York Post reports. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour has worked from home since returning to the U.S. from Italy, where 79 have died of coronavirus and more than 2,000 have been sickened. A Condé Nast spokesman said Wintour is showing no symptoms and is expected back in the office on Monday. Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia, InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown, Harper’s Bazaar publisher Carol Smith, and Marie Claire’s top editor, Aya Kanai, have also been working from home since the end of the fashion shows. About 30 people in total from Vogue, Elle, and InStyle have quarantined themselves. “We’re being overly cautious,” Troy Young, president of Elle publisher Hearst Magazines, said.