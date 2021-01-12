Anna Wintour Says She Understands the Bad Reaction to Awful Kamala Harris Cover
‘HEARD AND UNDERSTOOD’
The cover of Vogue’s February edition, featuring Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, was greeted with near-universal derision. Described by The Daily Beast’s style writer Alaina Demopoulos as an “optical blancmange,” the cover was criticized for its overly casual look and terrible lighting—and it was reportedly not the cover that Harris’ team had agreed to. Some commentators described it as lazy and disrespectful to the senator. Now, Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour has come to the verge of apologizing. Wintour told The New York Times’ Sway podcast: “Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect’s incredible victory.”