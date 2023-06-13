Deadly Annapolis Shooting Started as an Argument About Parking: Police
The horrific mass shooting in Annapolis over the weekend that left three people dead began with a dispute over where a vehicle was parked, police said. Six people were shot at a birthday party on Sunday night, with Charles Robert Smith, 43, now facing three counts of second-degree murder, along with attempted murder and assault. According to charging documents, Smith’s mother, Shirley, called Annapolis Parking Enforcement about a car blocking her driveway. Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27, then went to speak with the woman. After they into an argument, witnesses told investigators that Smith then pulled out a gun and shot Ruiz multiple times, killing him, before killing Ruiz’s 25-year-old friend Christian Segovia. Documents say Smith then went back into the house, produced a rifle, and started firing out the front window at people trying to help the first two victims—at which point Nicholas Mireles, 55, was also fatally shot. Police say the other three victims of the shooting are expected to survive.