Anne Frank Monument Vandalized With ‘Gaza’ Graffiti
‘SHAME ON YOU’
The mayor of Amsterdam is furious after a statue of Anne Frank was vandalized with the word “Gaza” scrawled in red paint. The statue stands in a park near the house where Frank and her family lived before they were forced into hiding by the Nazis. According to CNN, Mayor Femke Halsema raged over the graffiti, saying, “No Palestinian has been helped by smearing her so precious statue.” Halsema added on Instagram: “This young girl, who was so brutally murdered by the Nazis at the age of 15, reminds us and our city every day of humanity and gentleness, in the most difficult circumstances. Whoever it was, shame on you! There is no excuse for this.” Police told CNN Wednesdat that cops were alerted on Tuesday afternoon. An investigation is underway, though no one has yet been arrested. “Officers went to the statue, saw the graffiti and started an investigation,” the spokesperson said. Frank is known worldwide for the diary she wrote during the horrors of World War II. After hiding in a secret annex for nearly two years with her family, she was discovered and detained in 1944, and died from typhus months before the Nazis were defeated.