Anne Frank’s Best Friend ‘Hanneli’ aka Hannah Pick-Goslar Dies at 93
BFFs
Hannah Pick-Goslar, who was one of the best friends of Jewish diarist Anne Frank, has died at age 93, according to the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum. Before WWII, Anne and Hannah went to school together and their families lived next door to each other. Pick-Goslar is mentioned in Frank’s famous diary, where she refers to her as “Hanneli.” “Hanneli and Sanne used to be my two best friends. People who saw us together always used to say: ‘There goes Anne, Hanne and Sanne’,” Anne Frank wrote in her diary on June 14, 1942. They were separated in 1942 when the Frank family went into hiding but met again briefly in February 1945, at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, shortly before Anne Frank died of typhus. Pick-Goslar recounted their friendship in Memories of Anne Frank; Reflections of a Childhood Friend, which was turned into a film last year called My Best Friend Anne Frank. The Anne Frank Foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar for keeping the memory of her friend alive.