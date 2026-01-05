Anne Frank’s Stepsister and Holocaust Survivor Dies at 96

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, best known as the stepsister of Anne Frank, has died in London at the age of 96, her family and the Anne Frank Trust UK announced. Schloss, who survived the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz alongside her mother while her father and brother were killed, became a prominent voice in Holocaust education after the war. Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna in 1929, she and her family fled Nazi Austria and later hid in the Netherlands, where she knew Anne Frank before both were betrayed and deported. After the Holocaust, she settled in Britain and married Holocaust survivor Zvi Schloss, while her mother later married Otto Frank, making her Frank’s posthumous stepsister. In the late 20th century, Schloss emerged as a tireless educator, co-founding the Anne Frank Trust UK to challenge prejudice and share firsthand accounts of Nazi atrocities with young people. King Charles III said he was “privileged and proud” to have known her and praised her lifelong commitment to promoting understanding and tolerance. Her family remembered her as “a remarkable woman” devoted to remembrance and peace. Schloss is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.