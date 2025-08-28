Anne Hathaway Takes a Big Fall Down Steps While Filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Crew raced to help actress Anne Hathaway as she made a spectacular fall on set. Hathaway, 42, was quickly up again but did suffer a suspected broken heel while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. The ignomious combination of probably unstable footwear and a steep set of New York steps, meant Hathaway disappeared from camera frame. But she took the tumble well, telling onlookers, “I’m fine.” Hathaway will bring Andy Sachs back to life in the eagerly anticipated sequel expected in 2026, but, like the beloved character, she’s experiencing her fair share of calamity. The backwards fall occurred as she clutched a half-eaten bagel, prompting people to rush in and help her. However, she made a quick recovery, hugging crew members, according to People, and continued with her work. Whether or not the slip was part of the script or a genuine misstep remains unclear. Co-stars from the original 2006 movie, Meryl Streep, 76, Emily Blunt, 42, and Stanley Tucci, 64, are all expected to be part of the sequel.

