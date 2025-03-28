Anne Heche’s Son to Sell Her Assets to Settle $4.1M Lawsuits

Cheat Sheet
Bankrupt Alex Jones Is Getting Divorced Again
HE’S AVAILABLE!
Janna Brancolini
Updated 03.28.25 7:12AM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 5:59AM EDT 
Ale x Jones yells into a microphone outside his trial in Connecticut in 2022.
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Infowars founder Alex Jones and his second wife Erika Wulff, with whom he shares a child, are divorcing. Jones, 51, and Wulff, 46, both filed separate petitions for divorce and requested restraining orders against each other, first in September and then in March, according to Page Six. They wed in 2017, the same year Jones’ first wife Kelly (Nichols) Jones was awarded joint custody of their three kids due to his behavior. Soon after, in 2018, Jones was sued for spreading fake conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. After a gunman opened fire on a first-grade classroom, killing 20 students and six educators, Jones claimed the attack had been staged by “crisis actors” in an attempt to enact stricter gun control laws. Four of the victims’ families plus an FBI agent later sued him for defamation, saying they had been attacked, stalked, threatened, and harassed because of his lies. He owes about $1.2 billion to the families for the various suits. He filed for personal bankruptcy in 2022, The Guardian reported, and Infowars is being sold as part of the case.

Read it at Page Six

2
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Hubby’s White House ‘Walk of Shame’
HONEY HUSH
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 1:44PM EDT 
Today with Jenna and Friends

Former first daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, spilled some couple-y tea when she was joined by her husband, Henry Chase Hager, in Today with Jenna & Friends on Thursday. The pair, who tied the knot on May 10, 2008, reflected on the early days of their relationship and her father, George W. Bush, was in office. Bush Hager seemingly held nothing back as she divulged her first kiss with her husband on television, saying, “It was to Lil’ Troy, a song we can’t say on TV. Lil’ Troy was a rapper back in the day. We were dancing and all of a sudden, you shot your shot.” Her husband, who is a managing director at a private equity firm, responded: “I mean, well, I don’t think you can say that on the 10 a.m. hour of television, but I went in for the kiss.” Reassuring him that it is perfectly acceptable, she explained it is “what happened later” that might not be entirely TV-appropriate. She swiftly moved onto introducing the next segment, but not before her husband shook his head and said laughingly, “That didn’t happen.” “I guess it just depends how we remember it. You didn’t do the walk of shame out of the White House?” Bush Hager quipped, which caused her husband to blush and say, “Honey…”

Read it at Today with Jenna & Friends

3

Anne Heche’s Son to Sell Her Assets to Settle $4.1M Lawsuits

ASSET STRIPPING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.28.25 1:34PM EDT 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Anne Heche and Homer Laffoon attend the celebration launch of Christian Siriano's new book 'Dresses to Dream About' at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Anne Heche and Homer Laffoon attend the celebration launch of Christian Siriano's new book 'Dresses to Dream About' at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano) Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siria

Anne Heche’s eldest son has agreed to sell his late mother’s assets in order to settle a $4.1 million claim against her estate three years after her death. Homer Laffoon, 23, was named the administrator of Heche’s estate after she died in a car crash in 2022 and has spoken of the difficulty in keeping track of the actress’ finances due to her lack of proper record keeping and absence of a will while alive. However, according to court documents seen by US Weekly, Laffoon submitted an update on March 21 in which he states that her estate is “not yet in a condition to be closed” due to obligations to various creditors. Heche’s son claims to have recovered around $200,000 in tangible assets, including the contents of her bank accounts and personal belongings, which he plans to sell with the assistance of a “well-respected company.” He also claims to be receiving royalties from films his mother worked on and her autobiography, although the total proceeds are still significantly below what is required to settle her debts. Heche died at 53 after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles. Both the house’s occupant and its owners filed two separate claims for $2 million each to cover damages to the property, while her ex-partner, actor Thomas Jane, also filed a claim for $149,10 over an unpaid loan.

Read it at US Weekly

4
Utah Becomes First State to Ban Fluoride in Drinking Water
A KICK IN THE TEETH
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 12:44PM EDT 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Utah is the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water, The New York Times reported. GOP Gov. Spencer Cox signed the legislation into law on March 27, prohibiting cities and communities from adding the mineral to their water systems. The ban, which will take effect on May 7, follows concerns by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. linking fluoridation with illnesses such as bone cancer and thyroid disease, despite scientists saying there’s not enough evidence to support a link. In 2022, only about 44 percent of Utah’s population received fluoridated water—a relatively low percentage in the county, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “You would think you would see drastically different outcomes with half the state not getting it and half the state getting it. I’ve talked to a lot of dentists. We haven’t seen that,” Cox told ABC4 earlier this month. “So it’s got to be a really high bar for me if we’re going to require people to be medicated by their government.” Opponents, including the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Dental Association, warn that banning fluoride could worsen dental issues, especially in low-income areas.

Read it at The New York Times

5
New England Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dies at 51
ALL-AMERICAN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 4:33PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:11PM EDT 
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Al Bello/Getty Images

Super Bowl winner Matt Stevens has died. He was 51. Early in his football career, Stevens started out as a two-time All-American at Appalachian State, helping his team reach the Southern Conference Championship in 1995. He was inducted into the university’s hall of fame before he made his way to the NFL, where the Buffalo Bills selected him as a safety in the third round of the 1996 draft. He then went on to play for eight more years in the league, jumping around from the Philadelphia Eagles to then play for Washington, before landing himself a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2001. He ended his career playing for the Houston Texans up until his retirement in 2003. A few years later in 2007, the Super Bowl champ got into a motorcycle accident and broke his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. Four years later, Stevens received special leg braces that allowed him to move around once more. Stevens was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., and is featured in Chapel Hill High School’s hall of fame. The ex-NFL player is survived by his parents, brother, and two children. A memorial service will be held on March 28 in Chapell Hill, N.C., according to his obituary. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Read it at The New York Post

6
WATCH: Rooftop Pool Water Explodes Onto Streets After Quake
DEVASTATING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 11:53AM EDT 
BNO News
BNO News BNO News

A chilling video has surfaced from China’s Yunnan province following a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday. The 7.7-magnitude quake sent shockwaves across the region, reaching neighboring countries, including Thailand and China. In Yunnan, the tremors triggered the collapse of a rooftop pool from a high-rise building, sending a massive wave of water falling to the streets below. The footage shows people frantically running for their lives as the pool’s water consumes the area, sweeping some off their feet. In Myanmar, the earthquake also caused widespread destruction, with buildings collapsing. The tremors were felt as far as Thailand, where authorities declared an “emergency zone” in the capital, Bangkok. The full extent of the damage across the affected areas remains unclear, but the earthquake’s devastation has left many regions reeling, with rescue operations underway and at least 140 dead. Videos from Thailand have also surfaced, showing high-rise swimming pools in Bangkok emptying due to the earthquake, with water spilling onto streets.

7
Hillary Clinton Sums Up Trump Team in One Brutal Word After Signalgate
AND IT’S NOT ‘HYPOCRISY’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.28.25 10:37AM EDT 
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families 2025 on March 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Kimberly White/Getty Images for Common Sense Media

Hillary Clinton has fired off against the MAGA response to Signalgate, using the word “dumb” eight times in an op-ed for The New York Times. As the whole world now knows, a journalist ended up in a sensitive Signal group chat organized to discuss striking the Houthi militant group in Yemen. The MAGA response has been to play down its significance and to deflect attention to Clinton’s own faux pas: The use of a private email server in the lead up to the 2016 election. “It’s not the hypocrisy that bothers me; it’s the stupidity,” the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee wrote, touching on the response to Signalgate and calling President Donald Trump’s approach to power “dumb.” “If there’s a grand strategy at work here, I don’t know what it is,” she added, writing that perhaps Trump is solely “driven by personal grudges and is in way over his head.” Adding a final blow, Clinton concluded: “As a businessman, he bankrupted his Atlantic City casinos. Now he’s gambling with the national security of the United States. If this continues, a group chat foul will be the least of our concerns, and all the fist and flag emojis in the world won’t save us.”

Read it at The New York Times

8
Britain Follows Signalgate With Its Own Jaw-Dropping Military Leak
HOLD MY TEA
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 10:28AM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 10:27AM EDT 
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he visits Northwood Headquarters to meet planners mapping out the next steps in the Coalition of the Willing on March 20, 2025 in Northwood, north-west London, England.
WPA Pool/Getty Images

The British government launched an urgent investigation after a soccer fan found documents containing confidential military information strewn along a street, according to the BBC. Mike Gibbard stumbled upon the files spilling out of a trash bag in Newcastle, northeast England, while on his way to watch a game on March 16—the day after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared plans of military strikes in a Signal group chat to which a journalist had been accidentally added. The papers Gibbard found included a plethora of information including soldiers’ ranks and email addresses, shift patterns, and even information about weapons storage, according to the BBC. The broadcaster said the files appear to be connected to Catterick Garrison in northern England, the British Army’s largest base. One of the files reportedly had a heading related to accessing a weapons storage area and an intruder detection system. Another was marked with the footnote “official – sensitive,” which means it could lead to a “threat to life” in some cases if compromised, according to U.K. government guidance cited by the BBC. An information security consultant told the network that the files could pose a “significant” threat to the people named in them. Gibbard reported his find to local police who in turn handed the files to the British Ministry of Defence. “We are looking into this urgently,” a spokesperson for that agency said.

Read it at BBC

9
Kristi Noem Appears to Have Worn $60K Gold Rolex During El Salvador Prison Stunt
WATCH IT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 10:30AM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 12:18PM EDT 
Kristi Noem.
Sleuths believe that Kristi Noem was wearing a luxury timepiece when she visited a prison camp. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Online sleuths believe that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was wearing a gold Rolex watch worth nearly $60,000 when she visited a prison camp in El Salvador on Wednesday. The watch—which appeared on Noem’s wrist while she filmed her latest publicity stunt, this time in front of a cell full of Venezuelan prisoners—looks a whole lot like a Rolex Daytona, as observed by the online media outlet MeidasTouch. The variant of the luxury timepiece matching Noem’s watch sells for just under $60,000 on the site Chrono24. Commentators on social media wondered how Noem, who was until this year the governor of South Dakota, would be able to afford such a watch on a government salary. In a statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin criticized the Daily Beast for reporting on Noem’s fashion decisions during Women’s History Month. “The Daily Beast should stop embarrassing itself and focus on substance, not sartorial choices,” she wrote. “But since you’re so interested, then: Governor Noem chose to use the proceeds from her New York Times best-selling books to purchase an item she could wear and one day pass down to her children.” Noem was at the Terrorism Confinement Center to send a message to America’s undocumented immigrants, whom President Donald Trump has vowed to deport en masse. “If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face,” she said in the video. “This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Read it at MeidasTouch

10
WATCH: Skyscraper Collapse Kills 3 and Buries Dozens Under Rubble in Earthquake Tragedy
NATURAL DISASTER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 9:21AM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 9:19AM EDT 
People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ann Wang/REUTERS

At least three people are dead and 81 others are trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake collapsed a partially-built skyscraper in Bangkok. The incident is just one of many tragedies triggered by the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake which struck near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday morning before spreading to neighboring Thailand. At least 20 casualties have been reported in Mandalay so far, according to AFP, with an eyewitness claiming three people were crushed to death after tremors caused a mosque to collapse. “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking,” an eyewitness in Myanmar told Reuters. “I witnessed a five-story building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.” The country’s ruling military junta have declared a state of emergency following the disaster, but with the region embroiled in a civil war it is unknown how much help will be afforded. “The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid,” the junta said in a statement on Telegram.

Read it at Reuters

