NASA Astronaut Accused of Identity Theft From Space: ‘No Truth to These Claims’
A NASA astronaut who made headlines over the weekend for allegations she committed identity theft in the first ever crime from space has refuted the claims. “There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims,” Anne McClain wrote on Twitter on Saturday. McClain’s estranged spouse, Summer Worden, has accused her of committing identity theft by accessing her bank account using a NASA-affiliated computer network while aboard the International Space Station. A complaint from Worden prompted investigators from NASA’s Office of the Inspector General to begin looking into the matter, according to The New York Times. But McClain has maintained that she was simply checking on finances to make sure there were enough funds for the child the couple was raising. “We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media,” McClain wrote Saturday. “I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process.”