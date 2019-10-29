CHEAT SHEET
Family Says They’ll Sue Trump Administration, Anne Sacoolas Over Harry Dunn’s Death
The family of a British teen who was killed in a car crash that involved the wife of a U.S. diplomat said they intend to sue the Trump administration. According to The Guardian, the family of deceased 19-year-old Harry Dunn said they would file a lawsuit against the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, and the Trump administration for “their lawless misconduct and attempt to cover that up.” Sacoolas will reportedly be sued for civil damages. A lawyer for the family also said the U.S. government was “contort(ing) the laws on diplomatic immunity" in order to protect Sacoolas. “No one is above the law and the family are determined to ensure that this never happens to another family again,” attorney Radd Seiger said. “The Trump administration is not only hellbent on breaking international laws, rules and conventions on diplomatic immunity, but they have no care or concern for the welfare of Harry’s family or any real intent on finding a solution.” In addition, the family has launched a judicial review of the Foreign Office’s decision-making process pertaining to Sooclas and the Northamptonshire police.
Sacoolas’ attorneys have said their client was driving on the wrong side of the road on Aug. 27, and hit Dunn’s motorcycle. She soon fled the U.K. and claimed diplomatic immunity. In a statement, the Foreign Office confirmed that Sooclas did have diplomatic immunity and said they did everything they could to “clear a path so that justice can be done for Harry’s family.” The Dunn family recently visited the White House, where Trump said he tried to get the family to meet Sacoolas in-person.