Lawyer Admits Anne Sacoolas Worked for American Intelligence at Time of Deadly Crash
PLOT THICKENS
Anne Sacoolas’ lawyer has confirmed what has long been suspected—that she was working for a U.S. intelligence agency when she fled Britain after allegedly killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a car crash. The admission came in court in Virginia, where Sacoolas is attempting to dismiss a civil claim for damages from Dunn’s family. Sacoolas’ lawyer John McGavin said his client was “employed by an intelligence agency in the U.S.” at the time of the fatal crash, which he added was “especially a factor” in her decision to leave Britain. According to BBC News, the judge asked McGavin for more details, but he said he couldn’t explain “completely candidly,” adding: “I know the answer but I cannot disclose it.” Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the U.S. with her family after the crash, but a spokesman for Harry Dunn’s family, Radd Seiger, said the confirmation that she worked for U.S. intelligence calls into question whether or not she qualified for such immunity.