France Knife Attack Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
STABBING SPREE
The man suspected of injuring four young kids and two adults in a stabbing spree in Annecy, France, has been detained and charged with attempted murder, a prosecutor said Saturday. Currently unnamed, the 31-year-old Syrian man allegedly left the children—ranging from 22 months old to 3 years old, and including one in a stroller—with life-threatening wounds from the Thursday attack. A prosecutor said at a news conference that it was “premature to assess his motivations” but revealed a psychiatrist determined he was fit to be held in custody. While the four children remain in the hospital, they are no longer in critical condition, the prosecutor said. Reuters reported that the suspect has refused to speak in police detention and before judges.