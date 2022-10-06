French Writer Annie Ernaux Wins Nobel Prize for Literature
‘UNCOMPROMISING’
The 2022 Nobel prize in literature has been awarded to French writer Annie Ernaux, the Nobel committee announced Thursday. The 82-year-old writer’s 23 books—which have explored the daily lives of women in France and female sexuality—have made her one of her country’s most celebrated writers and put her among the favorites to win the Nobel honor. The awarding committee said they decided to give the prize to Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” Anders Olsson, the chair of the Nobel committee, added: “Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean.” The prize-givers said that they had not yet been able to reach Ernaux by phone, but they hoped to be in touch with her soon.