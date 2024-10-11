President Joe Biden stormed off as he was asked about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a press conference on Hurricane Milton Thursday.

Providing an update on the aftermath of Milton, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, Biden spoke of the federal government’s emergency response efforts including power restoration, emergency funding–and misinformation.

As he took questions from reporters, one asked Biden if he had spoken with the former president, who has been among a number of MAGA Republicans pushing false theories about the government response.

“Are you kidding me?” Biden began to laugh before staring directly into the camera and delivering a blunt message to Trump.

“Mr. President Trump—former President Trump —get a life, man. Help these people.”

Clearly agitated, the president began walking off before another reporter asked if he planned to hold Trump accountable.

“The public will hold them accountable. You better–the press–hold them accountable,” he said, turning to the press and pointing his finger. “You know the truth.”

Asked if he planned to speak with Trump, Biden, walking out of the room, could be heard with a stark, “No.”

Biden has been highly visible in the hours before and after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. His appearance Thursday afternoon was his third in close to 24 hours.

“Former President Trump has led the onslaught of lies, assertions have been made that property is being confiscated. That’s simply not true,” Biden said in a Wednesday update. “They’re saying people impacted by these storms will receive $750 in cash and no more. That’s simply not true. They’re saying the money needed for this crisis is being diverted to migrants. What a ridiculous thing to say. It’s not true.”