Anonymity Granted to Jurors in New Trump Defamation Case

Read it at The New York Times
A federal judge has said jurors in the new defamation case against Donald Trump will be anonymous—for their own protection. The concern is that Trump’s fans might harass or threaten the panel that will decide how much he must pay writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her by denying that he sexually abused her decades ago. Judge Lewis Kaplan cited the fines that have been levied against Trump by another judge in a fraud case for violating a gag order—and the threats and abuse that judge and his staff have received.