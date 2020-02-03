‘Anonymous’ Book Agents Forced to Deny Rumors About Author’s Identity
Ever since an purported Trump administration official wrote an anonymous article for the New York Times in 2018 claiming several White House officials were concerned about the president’s fitness for office, there’s been feverish speculation about their identity. Now, for the first time, the author’s agents have spoken out—but only to deny a whisper campaign pinning the article and more recent book on one official. Politico reports people in and outside the White House had named deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates as Anonymous, and she had begun to fear for her job. Matt Latimer, who brokered the book deal for the author’s book A Warning, said that “truly bizarre circumstances have forced us” to speak out to deny Coates is responsible for the work. “To be very clear so there is no chance of any misunderstanding: Dr. Coates is not Anonymous,” Latimer said. “She does not know who Anonymous is. We have never discussed Anonymous... with her prior to its publication. She did not write it, edit it, see it in advance, know anything about it, or as far we know ever read it.”