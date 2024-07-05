A Google Document making the case for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris is causing intrigue as it goes viral in big-money Democratic donor circles.

The document, entitled “The case for Kamala,” was first reported by CNN and says bluntly, “We are currently losing. We need to do something different to win.” It adds, “Like it or not, there’s one realistic path out of this mess: Kamala.”

The document has no metadata to identify who wrote it but shows that it was first created on Tuesday. The memo claims to have been written by “senior operatives within Democratic political institutions.”

“We have no professional or personal ties to Harris. We simply want to defeat Trump.” the memo reads. “We are writing this in our personal capacities because we believe that we need to cut through the chaos, identify which options are realistic and which are fantasies, and advocate for the only real path forward. The stakes are too high to do anything else.”

The memo opens with the premise that that Democrats are “losing” and that they need “to do something different.”

“There’s one path out of this mess, and it’s Kamala.” the memo adds.

The memo goes into detail on Harris’s polling, which it concludes is “fairly hazy” because “no one anticipated... the possibility that we’d be debating a new nominee.” The memo added that Harris could improve polling with Black and younger voters, an area the memo claims Biden is bleeding.

The memo explicitly pressed for Harris over other nominees as she is already on the ticket and nominating potential candidates who not on the ticket currently would, in their estimation, “be enormously high-risk.”

In a section titled “the non-Harris path: an extended period of chaos and bad headlines culminating in an untested, undemocratically selected candidate,” the memo warned that delaying a new nominee by nominating one at the convention would “throw our campaign infrastructure into disarray.”

The memo also stressed that Harris has been “vetted and scrutinized” unlike other candidates, although it does not name alternatives.

“While she’s had her share of bad-vibes stories about staffing or process, she’s also held up without even a hint of scandal. This immediately sets her apart from every other candidate.” the memo read.

The biggest point of contention outlined by the memo is the “Fear of racism/sexism is playing an outsized role not supported by the data.”

“The data on this phenomenon is honestly mixed.” the memo adds. The memo then explains that Harris’s identity could be used to turn out “double haters [of Trump and Biden],” who, according to the memo are “young, Hispanic or Black, and women in urban and suburban areas—exactly the kind of voter profile that Kamala is gaining appeal with.”

The memo added that, “If President Biden declines to step back, Kamala’s role in his campaign becomes even more important,” as she will, in the estimation of the memo’s authors, “be the stronger communicator on the ticket,” and thus it is imperative to boost her profile.

“Kamala is clearly going to be doing much of the heavy lifting for the remainder of the campaign,” the memo read.

The memo concludes with a call to action.

“Right now, the most important thing to do is to make noise in support of this basic premise: Kamala is the only viable option to succeed Biden, and if she gets the nomination, she can win.” it read. “Consolidation around Vice President Harris will not guarantee victory in November. No option is free of risk at this point. But this is our clearest path to win. We should take it.”

Former President Donald Trump has already taken shots at Harris as her name is floated more frequently as the potential Biden replacement.

Trump was caught on a secret recording Wednesday telling a group of golfers that he thought Harris was “so fucking bad” adding that he thinks “she’s gonna be better” than Biden.

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris have denied that Biden will be exiting the race.