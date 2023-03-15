Tucker’s New Twitter Bio Is So Weird Hackers Claimed Credit

On Tuesday evening, fans and foes alike were stopped short by Tucker Carlson’s updated Twitter bio, which had been tweaked significantly to read: “Non-binary climate change activist of color. Visionary tech founder. CNBC market analyst. Informal Zelensky advisor” and punctuated by two transgender pride emojis. The change was so mystifying—even for him—that @AnonOpsSE, a Twitter account operated by members of the loose hacktivist collective Anonymous, stepped in to claim credit, tweeting, “Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson you’ve been #hacked.” A spokesperson for Fox News told The Daily Beast that the claim was “false, the account has not been hacked.” Instead, it would seem, Carlson was just hit by one of his semi-regular hankerings to go trolling on Twitter. Last May, he raised eyebrows after changing his bio to read in part, “Fully vaccinated. They/Theirs.” By July, he’d changed it the pronouns “She/Her” and added a Ukrainian flag emoji for good measure.
