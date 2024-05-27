Another 12 People Injured After Qatar Airways Flight Hits Turbulence

Twelve people were injured after turbulence struck a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Six passengers and six crew were initially identified with injuries after the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner hit turbulence while flying over Turkey. Though flight QR017 landed safely at Dublin Airport shortly before 1 p.m. among a throng of emergency services on Sunday, eight people were eventually taken to hospital, Dublin Airport confirmed.

The nature of the injuries is unclear but passengers described crew members limping and others wearing bandages. The turbulence is said to have hit during food and drinks service.

“The plane just seemed to go... stop–which it didn’t but then dropped, quite a severe drop,” one passenger claimed in video published by The Guardian.

“Fortunately the captain got it under control quite quickly, because I was thinking, ‘Oh it’s going to keep falling.’ But unfortunately there were a couple of passengers that didn’t have seatbelts on in front of us so they were thrown out of their seats and hit their head.”

Another passenger, identified as Conor, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ, “We saw the flight attendant go up in the air and come straight back down.” His traveling companion, Emma, said she was half-asleep when the plane suddenly dropped, describing “the look of panic on everyone's faces.”

Passenger Cathal, who was traveling home to Ireland from Doha, told RTÉ he was eating dinner and that the seatbelt signs were off just prior to the incident. “Just food all over the plane, on the ceiling, everywhere,” he said of the scene afterwards.

In a statement posted to X, Qatar Airways confirmed the flight landed safely, adding, “A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority."

Flight operations were unaffected at Dublin Airport, it said in a statement. The return flight to Doha was still scheduled, though delayed.

The incident comes less than a week after a 73-year-old man died on a Singapore Airlines flight when the aircraft hit extreme turbulence, while 22 passengers suffered spine and spinal cord injuries, six others skull and brain injuries, and another 13 suffered bone, muscle, or other injuries.