Another 800 Infected With COVID-19 at University of Alabama

COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate at the University of Alabama. The school reported on Friday that another 846 students tested positive between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, bringing the total number of those infected since classes began to almost 1,900. While some other schools with outbreaks have canceled classes or closed campus, UA is continuing with in-person learning. As The Daily Beast reported last week, the school is ordering staff not to tell students if a classmate tests positive.