Another Body Found After Injured Teen Turns Up Near Corpse on Rural Florida Road
MYSTERY DEEPENS
Deputies in Florida discovered a second dead body while investigating a separate homicide in a mysterious case that may also involve a critically injured 16-year-old girl, authorities said Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that the teenager had been found along a rural roadside the previous night. She was hospitalized with what WCJB reported was a gunshot wound to the head. Around nine hours later, an unidentified man was found lying dead on the road less than five miles away, according to the Ocala StarBanner. On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office issued an update on the investigation, saying that deputies responding to a tip on the man’s death found a partially submerged vehicle “at the edge of a nearby body of water.” Inside the car was another dead body, characterized by the sheriff’s office as an unnamed “female victim.” The investigation remains ongoing.