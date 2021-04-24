Another Ex-Student Accuses Biographer Blake Bailey of Attempted Rape
ONE MORE
Blake Bailey, author of Philip Roth: The Biography, has been accused of attempted rape by an ex-student, adding to the list of sexual misconduct allegations made against him this week. Caryn Blair recounted to NOLA.com that Bailey wrote salacious notes in her yearbook and made inappropriate comments after a school play. However, the alleged attempted rape didn’t happen until years later, when he came into the pizza restaurant she worked at in 2005. He asked why she was not “doing more” with her life and invited her to get a drink after work at his place, she said. As she was about to leave his place, Bailey allegedly pushed her into the bedroom, touched her chest and said, “I’ve been wanting to touch those breasts since I met you.” She said she was able to push him off and seemed “confused and upset.”
Blair said she wanted to speak out in solidarity with other women “who couldn’t get away from [Bailey] like I did.”