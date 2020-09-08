‘Profiting Off Hate’: Facebook Employee Resigns in Disgust
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Another Facebook employee outraged at the company’s policies has quit, accusing the social media platform of being “on the wrong side of history.” In a 1,300-word letter posted onto Facebook’s internal employee network, and published by The Washington Post, Ashok Chandwaney said that they “can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally.” The software engineer accused Facebook of prioritizing profit over promoting social good and using civil rights as a public relations campaign. Chandwaney isn’t the only one upset at the social media platform: More and more employees have expressed discontent with policies on hate speech, racism, and misinformation, particularly concerning President Donald Trump. However, Facebook spokeswoman Liz Bourgeois said that the company doesn’t benefit from hate. “We invest billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe,” she said.