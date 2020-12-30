Another Horrifying Pandemic Landmark: 3,725 Americans Dead in One Day
DON’T LOOK AWAY
An additional 3,725 Americans lost their lives to the coronavirus on Tuesday—the highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. The horrific statistic comes from pandemic-trackers at Johns Hopkins University, who also recorded 247,646 new COVID-19 cases nationwide. In total, 19,557,147 cases have been recorded and 338,563 people have died of virus-related causes in the United States. The new numbers came on the same day that state health officials in Colorado confirmed first identified case of the new, seemingly faster-spreading COVID-19 variant in the country. A glimmer of hope lies in the number of people who have received their first vaccine dose—at least 2,127,143 doses have now been administered, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.