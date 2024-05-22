ANOTHER Jan. 6-Linked Flag Spotted at Alito’s Beach Home in New Jersey
👀
A Jan. 6-linked flag was spotted outside the New Jersey beach home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito last summer, according to a new report in The New York Times—the second such flag to fly outside a house owned by the supposedly nonpartisan jurist. This time it was the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, also known as the “Pine Tree flag,” a Revolutionary War-era relic that quickly became a symbol of support of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign to overturn the 2020 election. Both Alito and the Supreme Court declined to comment on the implications of the flag. The Times previously revealed that in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, an upside-down American flag was flown outside the justice’s northern Virginia home—another flag favored by supporters of the “Stop the Steal” campaign. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers have since called for Alito to recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases before the court, and the revelations have even drawn some rare Republican admonitions in recent days.