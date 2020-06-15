Another Man Apparently Found Dead Hanging From Tree: Report
Another man has reportedly been found hanging from a tree in what police say is an apparent suicide, this time in Houston, Texas. Police did not confirm the man’s manner of death, but videos circulating on social media apparently showed him hanging from a tree outside a store, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The man, whom authorities said was Hispanic, is the third in recent days to be found dead in this manner. Malcolm Harsch and Robert Fuller, both Black men whose families did not believe them to be suicidal, were found hanging from trees 10 days apart in California. Officials on Monday announced that state and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into Fuller’s death, which was initially ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a determination that has since been rolled back. His body was found hanging from a tree in a Palmdale, California, park. The state attorney general’s office and the FBI Civil Rights Division will oversee the investigation. State officials will also further investigate Harsch’s death.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741