CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Another Miami Condo Evacuated Over Safety Concerns
‘ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’
Read it at Miami Herald
Miami firefighters evacuated a small low-rise Miami Beach condo on Saturday night after a flooring system failure and damage on exterior walls was discovered by a building inspector. On Friday, the larger Crestview Towers condo in North Miami Beach was also evacuated over concerns of structural problems. The newer evacuation concerns a three-floor building on the 1600 block of Lenox Ave. with just 24 units. The damage was found in a vacant apartment. “In an abundance of caution, the Building Official has required the vacating of this building until further information can be obtained,” Melissa Berthier, a Miami Beach spokeswoman, told the Miami Herald.