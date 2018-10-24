Another Migrant Caravan Sets Out for the U.S. Border

While the Trump administration stokes fears over a migrant caravan from Honduras heading for the U.S. border, a second caravan has formed and headed toward the Mexico border. The second group, which is estimated at between 2,000 and 2,500 Hondurans, is said to be moving toward the Guatemalan town of Chiquimula. They then reportedly plan to venture to Ciudad Tecun Uman, the same Guatemalan border town overwhelmed by a separate caravan of about 5,000 migrants over the weekend. “We know this won’t end in a few days, and will be a long progress of migration,” Mauro Verzeletti, director of the Casa del Migrante shelter in Guatemala City, told Reuters. He said the shelter had helped more than 11,000 migrants in recent days, with more caravans expected to make the journey. President Trump has repeatedly used the first, bigger caravan heading for the U.S. to rile up supporters ahead of midterm elections, claiming Republicans must maintain control of the Senate and the House to keep out “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” blending in with the migrants.
