A Second Muslim Prayer App Is Tracking Its Users’ Location: Vice
An app that reminds Muslims when to pray was tracking the data of millions of its users, reporting their location to a firm, Vice News reported on Monday. The app, Salaat First, sold location data of its users to a French firm named Presidio, which is linked to the FBI and ICE, according to Vice. The app only sends this data on the Android version, which has been downloaded over 10 million times, per Vice. In November, Vice reported that another app designed to notify Muslims when to pray, Muslim Pro, was sending users’ location data to contractors and the military as well.