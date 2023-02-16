Another Norfolk Southern Train Derails in Michigan
NOT AGAIN!
As Ohio continues to reel amid a train derailment that sparked an environmental disaster, a second train operated by the same company careened off its tracks in Michigan on Thursday morning, not far outside Detroit. Authorities say the latest Norfolk Southern derailment involved approximately 30 train cars near Van Buren Township, forcing a road closure and invoking an investigation into the crash's cause. The township's public safety agency said the train wasn't carrying hazardous materials and that nobody was injured. The train cars involved were mostly empty, local authorities said, with just a single car carrying agricultural grain. Meanwhile, 200 miles southeast, fallout from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, continues to devastate the village of 5,000, where toxic chemicals have leaked from the crashed rail cars and residents are reporting numerous issues.