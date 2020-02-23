Another Person Dies in ‘Horrific’ Mardi Gras Float Accident
Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans were marred by yet another death on Saturday night when a person was fatally struck by a parade float—the second person to die in such a manner in the past three days. The incident occurred at the height of parade celebrations on Saturday, and spectators are said to have watched in horror as it became clear that a man had been run over by the float. “I can’t wrap my head around witnessing this. Like man, the screams … and seeing them finally drape that sheet,” local TV reporter Jonah Gilmore tweeted. “I never imagined I would witness something so horrific.” Local media reports identified the victim only as an adult male, saying he’d been killed by a float as the Krewe of Endymion rolled down the street. The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. City officials wound up canceling the rest of the parade and said they’d no longer allow tandem floats, the type of float involved in both Saturday night’s tragedy and a similar one on Wednesday.